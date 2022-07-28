PV Sindhu Replaces Neeraj Chopra As India's Flag Bearer At Commonwealth Games 2022
On July 27, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced PV Sindhu as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent, for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games '22.
The two time Olympic medallist said, "It is a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering."
The other two contenders for being India's flag bearer were Tokyo Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain.
The IOA also announced India's men hockey captain Manpreet Singh as the second flag-bearer.
The decision was made by a four-member committee, consisting of IOA Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, and Team India Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari.
India has sent a contingent of 215 athletes to Birmingham for the XXII Commonwealth Games. The opening ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium from 11 PM (IST).