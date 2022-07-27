Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal: Indian Athletes Who Will Miss Out On The Commonwealth Games 2022
Team India will be represented by 215 athletes at the XXII Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28.
However, some prominent athletes will not participate either because of injuries or because they did not make it to the selected list.
Neeraj Chopra
The defending CWG champion was ruled out after suffering a groin injury during the World Championships in Oregon. He was one of the favourites to win a gold medal.
Saina Nehwal
A drop in form and missing out on the BAI trials in April saw the two-time gold medalist, in CWG 2010 and 2018, getting excluded from the Indian contingent.
H.S. Prannoy
The Thomas Cup winner is also one of the prominent Indian shuttlers who is set to miss out on the '22 Games due to limited places and criteria of trials.
Mary Kom
The defending boxing champion in the light flyweight category could not qualify for the Birmingham CWG after sustaining a leg injury during the trials.
Rani Rampal
The veteran hockey forward was also ruled out of the roster for CWG '22 after not being able to recover from her hamstring injury. GK Savita Punia replaced Rampal as Team India's captain.
