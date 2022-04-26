TATA IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's Knock Helps PBKS Defeat CSK By 11 Runs In A Thrilling Match
Shikhar Dhawan came big with a vital 88-run knock to help Punjab Kings defeat the Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja won the toss for PBKS and decided to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for Punjab before Agarwal got dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana.
Following the fall of the first wicket, Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa built a solid 110-run partnership to build a solid total for Punjab. Dhawan completed his half-century.
Rajapaksa fell short of his half-century. But Dhawan scored an unbeaten knock of 88-runs to help Punjab Kings finish the 20 overs at 187/4.
CSK's opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa received an early jolt after Sandeep Sharma got the better of Uthappa. Mitchell Santner and Shivam Dube soon got bowled out.
Ambati Rayudu stepped up for CSK with a vital 50-runs knock. He went on to score 78 runs before getting bowled out by Kagiso Rabada.
Tight economic bowling in the death overs by PBKS bowlers was able to restrict CSK to 176/6 after 20 overs, helping Punjab to win the match by 11 runs.
Shikhar Dhawan was announced as the Player of the Match for his unbeaten entertaining knock of 88-runs.
