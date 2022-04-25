Emmanuel Macron Returns To Power In France, Defeats Far-right Rival Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron has returned to power in France after defeating his far-right rival Le Pen.
This makes Macron the first French president to win a second term. However, Le Pen has also become first far-right leader ever to come this close to power in France.
Far-right supporters held protests after Macron was declared the winner. Teargas was fired on demonstrators in central Paris.
"An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right," Macron told his supporters in his victory speech, in response to the protests.
