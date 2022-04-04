Punjab, Haryana At Loggerheads As AAP Govt Stakes Claim On Chandigarh
Skirmishes between Punjab and neighboring Haryana have begun after the AAP-led Punjab govt passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to it.
In response to this, the Haryana govt, led by ML Khattar, has convened a special Assembly session on April 5. Transfer of Chandigarh to Haryana, among other issues, will be discussed in the session.
Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.
Disgruntled by the Punjab government's move, CM Khattar remarked that Punjab should have taken into confidence all the stakeholders before taking the decision. \
On April 1, the resolution that reprised Punjab's claim on Chandigarh, the city built in 1953, was passed in the Assembly. However, BJP's Ashwani Sharma opposed the move and staged a walkout protest.
