2022 Grammy Awards: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic Biggest Winners; Arooj Aftab Creates History
Silk Sonic, the R&B duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won Record and Song of the Year awards along with Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.
Jon Batistse scooped Album of the Year for his "We Are" and Best Music Video for "Freedom" to make it five Grammy Awards on the night.
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo won two Grammys on the night for her debut album "Sour" while also winning Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License".
Doja Cat and SZA won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Performance for "Kiss Me More" from Cat's album "Planet Her".
Brooklyn-based Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani to win a Grammy after her song "Mohabbat" won the award for Best Global Performance.
Country musician Chris Stapleton won in all three categories he was nominated for.
ALSO READ
Australia Win ICC Women's World Cup 2022 After Defeating England By 71 Runs