Assembly Elections 2022: CM Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Capt. Amarinder Among Biggest Losers In Punjab
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was the biggest loser in the Punjab assembly election. Channi lost from Bhadaur by more than 26,000 votes and lost in Chamkaur Sahib by close to 8,000 votes.
Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lost from Amritsar East to the Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur by polling 32, 929 votes to Kaur's 39,679 votes.
Former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia came third behind Jeevan Jyot Kaur and Sidhu in Amritsar East polling 25,188 votes.
Five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal lost in Lambi to the AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian by 12,000 votes. Badal had been the sitting MLA from Lambi since 1997.
Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukbir Singh Badal lost in Jalalabad to the AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj by more than 30,000 votes. Badal had been the sitting MLA in Jalalabad since 2009.
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal lost in Bathinda Urban to the AAP's Jagroop Singh Gill by a whopping 64,000 votes.
