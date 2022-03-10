Assembly Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party Romps To Landslide Victory In Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party has swept to victory in the Punjab elections and are projected to win 93 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly.
Bhagwant Singh Mann, AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate, polled a whopping 82,023 votes to win from Dhuri.
In his victory speech, Mann promised to put Punjab "back on the development" track stating that his government will be focusing on employment.
Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in both seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur after 15 rounds of counting.
While Channi has all but lost Bhadaur to the AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke, he is locked in a tense battle in Chamkaur Sahib with the AAP's Charanjit Singh with just six thousand votes separating the two after 15 rounds.
Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu conceded defeat and congratulated the AAP for its win. Sidhu is also set to lose from Amristar East as he trails the AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur by five thousand votes.
Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (2L) has lost from Patiala with the AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli winning with a majority of more than 18,000 votes.