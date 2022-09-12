Roads Inundated, Vehicles Submerged After Brief Deluge in Pune
A brief, heavy downpour in Maharashtra's Pune created a flood-like situation on Sunday.
Visuals on social media showed vehicles and commuters struggling to make way through the water-logged roads.
While the city witnessed heavy rains between 5 and 7pm, an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Ghat areas over the next two days.
According to reports, 10 incidents of tree falling were reported throughout the city. However, no casualties were reported.
Rainfall is likely to increase in Maharashtra till September 14, according to the India Meteorological Department prediction.
