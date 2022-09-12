NASA Shares Satellite Images Of 9/11 Attacks To Commemorate The Victims
On Sunday, NASA shared satellite images of the 9/11 attacks to commemorate the victims who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.
The image captured by astronaut Frank Culbertson from the International Space Station (ISS) shows smoke rising from the Twin Towers in New York City.
After the planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center, huge black smoke clouded the skies of New York and was captured in the NASA image.
During the incident, Expedition 3 Commander Frank Culbertson was the only American on the crew of the International Space Station.
NASA also shared images of astronauts Mark Kelly and Dan Tai holding American flags aboard the Endeavour shuttle to commemorate the people who lost their lives in the attacks.
This was part of NASA's 'Flags for Heroes and Families' campaign. NASA also took a metal with an American flag to Mars. The metal was recovered from the crash site of the WTC after the 9/11 attacks.
NASA flew nearly 6,000 4 by 6-inch flags on Endeavour's flight during STS-108 to honour the victims of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.
ALSO READ
How Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan Against All Odds To Clinch Sixth Asia Cup Title