American Football Star Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest On Field During NFL Game
Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills player and American football star, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a National Football League (NFL) game on Monday night.
The 24-year-old tripped over an opponent during the opening period of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and fell to the ground, reported BBC.
The official Twitter handle of the Buffalo Bills said that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after the hit.
The statement from Buffalo Bills said, "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
NFL postponed the game and said that Hamlin was given medical attention on the field before being moved to a local hospital.
Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's representative, shared an update on his health on Twitter saying, “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests."
Also Read
Avengers Actor, Jeremy Renner, Critical After Snow Plow Incident