Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Parliament Day After Conviction In Defamation Case
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Parliament day after his conviction in a criminal defamation case.
He was convicted by a Surat court after BJP leader Purnesh Modi filed a plea against Gandhi for his 2019 remark during a poll rally where he said, “How come all these thieves have Modi as their common surname?”
The Lok Sabha secretariat notice said that Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, was being suspended “consequent upon conviction” by the Surat court.