Nagaland Scripts History After 2 Women Win Assembly Elections
In a first, two women candidates won the Assembly elections in Nagaland on Thursday. Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu became the first women to secure a seat in the Nagaland Assembly.
Both the candidates are from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).
Kruse, who is a local hotel owner, contested against an independent candidate, Keneizhakho Nakhro from Western Angami AC.
Jakhalu has been running an NGO for the past two decades. She registered victory in the Dimapur-III constituency.
