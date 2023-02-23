Ruckus In MCD House: BJP, AAP Members Clash Over Top Panel Election
BJP and AAP members allegedly clashed in the MCD House in Delhi on Wednesday over election to pick the six members of the top decision making Standing Committee.
The House has been adjourned till Friday morning, Indian Express reported. Scuffle also broke out between the AAP and BJP members.
On Wednesday, the MCD House elected AAP's Shelly Obroi as the city's new mayor, ending BJP's 15-year-long stint of holding the post.
Visuals shared on social media showed members hurling plastic bottles, fruits and ballot boxes as the BJP alleged the elections were unfair.
