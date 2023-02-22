Javed Akhtar's Blunt Comments In Pakistan On 26/11 Terrorists "Roaming Free" In The Country Goes Viral
Javed Akhtar visited Pakistan last week for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.
Akhtar said that the 26/11 attackers are "still roaming free" and talked about "resentment in the hearts of Indians".
The celebrated writer and poet also talked about defusing tension between the two countries.
The three-day festival which attracted a large audience from all walks of life at Lahore’s Alhamra Arts Council, was hosted by Adil Hashmi, the grandson of poet Faiz.
A video from the festival also showed actor-singer Ali Zafar performing songs for Javed Akhtar.
Also read
Christians Gather At Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Protest Attacks On Churches