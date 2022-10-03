Tharoor, Kharge Will Fight Congress President Polls: What You Need To Know About The Leaders
Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as the two names who will contest for the post of Congress president. The polls will be held on October 17.
In response to Kharge's 'consensus candidate' remark, Tharoor said on Monday, "Let me make clear that I agree with Khargeji that all of us in the Congress wish to take on the BJP rather than each other."
Beginning his campaign on Sunday, Kharge had said, "I told him it would be better if a leader was chosen through the consensus method. But he said we have to have a fair fight through democracy."
Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and a member of the House from Karnataka.
Kharge was the Minister of Railways from 2013 to 2014 and the Minister of Labour and Employment from 2009 to 2013.
Tharoor is the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram. He was Minister of State for External Affairs from 2009 to 2010.
Tharoor was also the Minister of State for Human Resource Development between 2012 and 2014.
Kharge found support for the nominations from leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Ambika Soni, among others.
Salman Anees Soz and Pardyut Bordoloi, among others, supported Tharoor's nomination.