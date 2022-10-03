Erling Haaland And Phil Foden Guide Manchester City To 6-3 Win Against Manchester United
Three goals each from new signing Erling Haaland and academy graduate Phil Foden saw Manchester City beat Manchester United 6-3 to win the derby.
Phil Foden opened the scoresheet for City, providing an early jolt to United in the 8th minute. Haaland scored two quick goals in the 34th and the 37th minute to make it 3-0 for City.
Foden scored his second as Manchester City ended the first half 4-0, leaving United in a vulnerable position.
Antony responded for the Reds with a goal in the 56th minute to make it 4-1 for Manchester United.
Haaland scored another goal in the 64th minute to make it 5-1. With this goal, the Norwegian completed his third Premier League hattrick of the season.
Foden joined Haaland and got his third goal in the 73rd minute to complete his first hattrick. Manchester City increased their lead to 6-1.
Antony Martial scored two late goals for United in the last 10 minutes of the game. With this. the match ended with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City winning 6-3 against United.
United manager Erik Ten Hag faced criticism, especially for benching star striker Cristiano Ronaldo yet again, in a crucial match.
