BJP Retains Tripura And Nagaland, Backs Struggling NPP In Meghalaya

Reports said that celebrations began at BJP headquarters in Agartala as the trends projected the party’s win. CPIM follows BJP with 11 seats, while Congress has managed to win 3 seats.
NPP Struggles in Meghalaya
In Meghalaya, National People’s Party leads the charts with 26 out of 59 seats, with highest number of votes being pooled in its favour (31.49%). United Democratic Party has been declared winner on 11 seats.
NDPP makes a mark in Nagaland
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland has won 25 out of 60 seats, followed by BJP (12). NDPP also has the highest vote share (32.22%).
Bye-poll results
Congress won the bye-elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, while the BJP won in Arunachal Pradesh. In Jharkhand, AJSU party won the bye-polls on one Assembly seat.