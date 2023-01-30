Bharat Jodo Yatra Ends With Closing Ceremony In Snow-Covered Srinagar
The Congress held the closing ceremony of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday amid heavy snowfall.
While the foot march, which began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari in September, had its last day on January 29, Monday saw the closing ceremony with Congress leaders hoisting a flag at the PCC office in Srinagar.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present for the flag hoisting.
The three Congress leaders also made speeches at a finale rally in Srinagar.
The Congress tweeted saying, "Today the Bharat Jodo Yatra is at its last stop...Srinagar is covered with a sheet of snow and our Bharat Yatris including @RahulGandhi ji are taking a dive of happiness."
The yatra, according to its website covered over 3,500 kilometres through 14 states in 134 days.
