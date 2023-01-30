Indian Women's U-19 Team Celebrates With 'Kala Chashma' After World Cup Win
The Indian U-19 women's cricket team celebrated their ICC T20 World Cup win on Sunday by dancing to the Bollywood hit 'Kala Chashma'
ICC posted a video of the cricketers on Instagram grooving to the Bollywood number, with the caption 'Winning on the field and off it'.
India beat England in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday and celebrated their win with the choreographed number.
The video, which was shared on Instagram on Sunday night, had over 8 lakh likes by Monday morning.
The team received praise from all quarters. President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the team saying, "These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud."
