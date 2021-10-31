Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis in Vatican. The meeting took place on the sidelines of G20 summit in Rome.
Modi invited the Pope to visit India, which the Pope called "the greatest gift", according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Modi gifted a specially-made silver candelabra and a book on India's climate initiatives to Pope Francis. The pope gifted Modi a bronze plaque with the inscription, “The desert will become a garden".
