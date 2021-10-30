Aryan Khan Returns Home To Mannat After Getting Bail In Cruise Ship Drugs Case
Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has returned home to Mannat after being granted bail in the cruise ship drugs case.
Aryan was released from Arthur Road jail and was received by Shah Rukh's bodyguard.
Shah Rukh Khan's fans had gathered in front of Mannat to welcome Aryan since Friday.
The Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for Aryan's bail including not leaving Mumbai and the country without prior permission.
ALSO READ
Kannada Film Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away At 46