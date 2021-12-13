PM Modi Launches Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor In Varanasi. All You Need To Know
PM Modi is in Varanasi to launch the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath corridor project. The corridor project, costing Rs 339 crore, will connect the two landmarks in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga ghats.
The inauguration event will have all BJP Chief Ministers and over 3,000 seers in attendance.
The project comes at a crucial point as Uttar Pradesh is all set for polls next year with the BJP eyeing to retain the power there.
PM's Office on Sunday said 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath project.
The project, according to the statement, offers facilities to the visitors like Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, etc.