Max Verstappen Overtakes Lewis Hamilton In Controversial Final Lap To Bag F1 World Champion Title
Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 World Championship, after overtaking Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the final lap.
The Dutch driver took advantage of Nicholas Latifi’s crash in Lap 54, where a second safety car helped him to overtake Hamilton.
The British driver for Mercedes was about to clinch a record-breaking eighth title. Both Verstappen and Hamilton were level on points.
This provided an advantage to the Dutch driver, who was declared the winner at the Yas Marina circuit.
But the FIA made a controversial decision, allowing lapped cars to overtake. Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ team lodged two appeals but it was rejected.
FIA’s decision to allow cars pass by safety car received major backlash, including from Former F1 champion Damon Hill.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas took home the crown for being the best Formula One team of 2021. Red Bull finished in second position.
