PM Modi Honoured in France, Announces Visa & UPI Updates
PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday for a two-day visit, during which he would hold extensive meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and be the Guest of Honour at the French National Day celebrations.
During an interaction with members of the Indian community in Paris, Modi announced that an agreement has been reached for use of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France.
Modi also said France has decided to grant long-term five-year visas for Indian students pursuing a masters degree in France.
The India Prime Minister also held talks with French counterpart Elisabeth Borne with an aim to boost strategic ties between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest honour. President Macron presented the award at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Bengal Panchayat Polls: Death Toll Reaches 48 In The Rural Poll Violence