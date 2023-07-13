Bengal Panchayat Polls: Death Toll Reaches 48 In The Rural Poll Violence
At least 48 people have been killed in West Bengal since the panchayat polls were announced on June 8, 18 of whom died on the day of elections which was July 8.
Despite the deployment of central security forces after the Calcutta High Court order last month, panchayat elections in the state have been plagued by widespread violence.
In various parts of the state, reports of ballot box damage and voter intimidation also surfaced.
As a result of claims of violence and electoral fraud, the voting process was deemed invalid and new elections were held on July 9 in 696 polling booths across the state.
The incumbent Trinamool Congress has emerged victorious in the polls after winning over 35,000 out of 63,219 gram panchayat seats.
In light of the violence, Governor C V Ananda Bose told The Indian Express that he will see to it that "all steps are taken" to get the situation under control.
A four-member fact-finding team, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was also sent to probe the incidences of violence in the state.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP's move and questioned why such fact-finding teams are not formed during violence in Manipur or Assam.
