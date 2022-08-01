The Earth Is Taking Less Than 24 Hours To Rotate, Recorded Shortest Day
On July 29, planet Earth recorded the shortest day after completing a rotation in 1.59 milliseconds lesser than the standard 24-hour rotation.
The cause of the Earth rotating faster is yet unknown, but scientists fear climate change, ocean tides and processes in the inner-out layers as some triggering factors.
Another possible reason could be the movement of Earth's geographic poles across its surface, known as the "Chandler wobble".
Atomic clocks may record negative leap seconds because of the faster rotation to keep the Earth's rate of rotation consistent.
The negative leap second can potentially confuse communication systems, computers and smartphones.
