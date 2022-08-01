Achinta Sheuli Wins Gold In 73kg Weightlifting Category, India's Tally Up To 6
Achinta Sheuli added another gold medal after winning the 73kg category in weightlifting.
The 20-year-old from Howrah, West Bengal also smashed the CWG record during his pursuit of the gold medal by lifting a total of 313kg.
In the 'Snatch' round, Sheuli broke the Commonwealth record twice after successfully lifting 140kg and 143kg.
He confirmed his gold medal after lifting 166kg and 170kg in the 'Clean and Jerk' round.
Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad won the silver medal and Canada's Shad Darsigny bagged the bronze medal.
With Achinta's victory, India's medal tally goes to six medals, consisting of three golds, two silvers and one bronze.
