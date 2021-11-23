WTA Still Concerned Over Peng Shuai's Safety Despite Tennis Star's Call With IOC Chief
Peng Shuai's well-being is still a matter of concern for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) despite the Chinese tennis player speaking to the President of the International Olympic Committee on video call.
However, the WTA said in a statement that videos of Shuai "don't alleviate or address the WTA's concern about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion".
Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and other tennis stars have publicly raised their concerns over Shuai's safety.
WTA CEO Steve Simon stated that tennis events including the prestigious WTA Tour Finals would not be held in China if the safety of players is not guaranteed in the country.
Global Athlete association slammed the IOC's "nonchalant" approach to the matter and has called for an immediate suspension of the Chinese Olympic Committee until Shuai gets a safe passage out of China.