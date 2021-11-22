NASA's DART Mission Aims To Smash Into An Astroid, Changing Its Orbital Direction
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission would be testing if an astroid's path can be changed by hitting it.
With this, DART aims to identify the different types of Asteroids, trying to potentially prevent them from hitting planet Earth.
The spacecraft called The Probe is a 4-foot wide box that would be capturing images and hit the asteroid.
The DART mission is part of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Planning responses to potential impact threats.