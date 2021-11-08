Paytm IPO: Largest Public Issue In India Aims To Raise Rs 18,300 Crore
The initial public offer (IPO) of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm opened today for subscription.
The company plans to raise Rs 18,300 cr at a price band of Rs 2080-2150 per share.
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of six shares, up to a maximum of 15 lots.
This is the largest public issue in the Indian capital markets. The issue will close for subscription on 10th November, 2021.
Paytm was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2010 as a pre-paid mobile recharge platform
