IPL 2023 Match 48 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Led by Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) will face Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 4.
Of the 24 matches played against each other in IPL history, KKR has won 15 matches, and SRH has won 9 so far.
Both teams are currently struggling in this season, with 6 points each. While KKR is in the 8th position in the points table after playing 9 matches, SRH is in the 9th spot after playing 8 games.
The matches can be streamed live on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
