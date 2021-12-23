Election Laws Amendment, Farm Laws Repeal Bill And Four Other Bills Passed During Parliament's Winter Session
The Winter Session of the Parliament ended a day before schedule on December 22 after protests in both houses. Out of 26 Bills introduced at the start of the session, only six were passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was the first of the six bills passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament. The bill repealed the three farm laws passed in 2020 which led to a massive year-long protest by farmers.
The Election Laws Amendment Bill was passed via a voice note despite vociferous protests from opposition parties. The bone of contention was the linking of Aadhar card to voter ids.
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Amendment Bill was passed to rectify an error which was included in the Act when it was amended in 2014.
The Delhi Special Police Establishment Amendment Bill and the Central Vigilance Commission Amendment Bill were passed by the Parliament seeking to extend the tenure for Chiefs of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for up to five years.
The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament which will bring to clarity concerning date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge.