Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Discovered Inside Fossilised Egg In China
A dinosaur fossil from Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province of south China, hidden in storage for 15 years discovered an almost intact dinosaur embryo inside an egg, dating back 72 to 66 million years.
After various studies of the eggshell, the baby dinosaur has been identified as an Oviraptorosaur, a toothless theropod dinosaur, who lived in Asia and North America during the Cretaceous period.
What surprised the paleontologists was the posture of the oviraptorosaur embryo, reminding them of modern bird embryo hatching.
The fossilised embryo has been named "Baby Yingliang" with the discovery opening a gateway of studies for paleontologists to get a better understanding of dinosaurs.
