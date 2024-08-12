Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights: Viral Moments, Historic Wins And Controversies
The 2024 Paris Olympics has officially concluded. India finished 71st in the overall medal tally, securing a total of 6 medals—one silver and five bronze.
Throughout the two-week event, there were numerous headline-making moments. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec went viral for his relaxed approach, earning him a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
Pakistan celebrated its first gold medal in 32 years as Arshad Nadeem triumphed in the men’s javelin throw, setting an Olympic record with a 92.97-meter throw after a no-throw on his first attempt.
Vinesh Phogat, who faced challenges throughout the year due to protests, became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Unfortunately, she was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams in the finals.
Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles in his career, finally secured his first Olympic medal, the only major accolade missing from his impressive resume.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif overcame controversy to win gold in the women’s 66 kg final. The controversy began when Italian boxer Angela Carini forfeited her match against Khelif just 46 seconds in, accusing her of being "biologically male".
Kumar Sanu Slams AI Video Linking Him To Pro-Imran Khan Concert, Urges Action