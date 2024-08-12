Kumar Sanu Slams AI Video Linking Him To Pro-Imran Khan Concert, Urges Action
Indian vocalist Kumar Sanu has refuted false allegations that he performed at a concert in support of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for his release.
He pointed out that the video circulating on social media is AI-generated and called on the Indian government to take swift action against those responsible for spreading it.
A video recently shared on Facebook and X claimed that Kumar performed at a concert where he sang a song advocating for the release of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
Sharing a screengrab of the news agency PTI busting these rumours, Sanu said that some people are trying to defame him with this attempt.
He also called out the misuse of technology, urging people to stop spreading misinformation, adding, “I urge the Government of India to take immediate action to prevent the abuse of AI and deepfake technology.”
