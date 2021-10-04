Anil Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Nirav Modi Named In Pandora Papers Expose
Anil Ambani
The Pandora Papers reveal that Reliance ADA Group Anil Ambani and his representatives own at least 18 offshore companies.
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar, wife Anjali and father-in-law Anand Mehta were beneficial owners of an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands which was liquidated in 2016.
Niira Radia
Former corporate lobbyist Radia has been linked to about a dozen offshore firms in the Pandora Papers.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband John Shaw owns a trust set up n New Zealand which owns a 19.76 per cent stake in Biocon Ltd valued at Rs 9,583 crore.
Nirav Modi's Sister Purvi
Purvi set up a trust a month before her brother Nirav Modi fled the country in 2018. The trust had funds Purvi earned as salary as the creative director of Firestar, the firm that is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank.
Jackie Shroff
The Pandora Papers reveal that Jackie Shroff was the primary beneficiary of a trust set up in New Zealand by his mother-in-law. Shroff's children Tiger and Krishna were also beneficiaries.