Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Allegedly Runs Over Protesting Farmers In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Eight people including four farmers were killed in a clash in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday after a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra allegedly ran over protesting farmers.
Farmers at the site have called for the arrests of Mishra and his son Ashish, who they allege was driving the car that ran over protestors.
The deceased farmers have been identified as Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19) by the the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).
Union Minister Mishra told The Indian Express that four people including BJP workers and a car driver were killed by assailants who were with the group of protesting farmers.
The incident occurred when farmers had gathered at Tikonia crossing to wave black flags at UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was travelling for an event. It was then that Ashish Mishra allegedly ran over protesting farmers.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the UP police as she went to meet the families of the deceased farmers. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was also detained outside his house in Lucknow.