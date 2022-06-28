Pallonji Mistry, Owner Of Shapoorji Pallonji Group Dies At 93
Pallonji Mistry, owner of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group died on June 27 at his residence in Mumbai. He was 93.
He received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award in 2016 for various contributions as an industrialist. He was one of the biggest shareholders of the Tata Group.
Also known as the "Phantom of Bombay House", Pallonji Mistry's group is credited for constructing iconic buildings like the RBI, Citi Bank India Headquarters, SAIL Steel Plant, JLN Stadium in Delhi, Taj Colaba, Mumbai.
Founded in 1865, Shapoorji Pallonji Group is a construction giant in India, covering engineering, construction, real estate, infrastructure, energy, water and financial services, spanning 50 countries.