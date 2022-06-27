Johnny Depp To Return As Jack Sparrow After Disney Makes $301 Million Deal With Apology Letter
According to various reports, Johnny Depp has now received an offer worth $300 million from Disney, following his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,
The $300 million offer comes with an apology letter by Disney for removing Depp from the casting of Pirates of the Caribbean where he played the main role of Jack Sparrow.
Disney removed Johnny Depp from the casting of Pirates of the Caribbean in 2018, following the court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The news got reported first by an Australian pop culture site called Poptopic.com. According to the report, Disney hopes to patch things up with Johnny Depp and resume the production of Pirates of the Caribbean.