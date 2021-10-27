Pakistan won its second consecutive match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, this time against New Zealand
Image courtesy: Twitter @babarazam258 @T20WorldCup
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. While fast bowler Shaheen continued his attacking streak, Haris Rouf too bagged three quick wickets, restricting the Kiwis to a total of 134 runs.
Image Credit: Twitter @T20WorldCup
Haris was declared the 'player of the match' for his outstanding performance.
Image credit: Twitter @T20WorldCup
On the batting side, Pakistan lost five wickets in quick succession. By 15th over, situation looked grim for them.
Image credit: Twitter: @T20WorldCup
But Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali cemented a strong partnership that the team needed. A few boundaries from the duo helped Pakistan steer towards victory with 8 balls remaining.
