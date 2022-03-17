Pakistan v Australia 2nd Test: Babar Azam Breaks Records With 196-Run Knock Against Australia
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's knock of 196 runs played a vital role in securing a draw against Australia. With this innings, Azam broke two major records.
Azam recorded the highest score by a Pakistani player in the fourth innings of a test, overtaking Younis Khan's unbeaten knock of 171 runs against Sri Lanka in 2015.
Along with this, Babar Azam also recorded the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match, edging past Michael Atherton's unbeaten knock of 185 against South Africa in 1995.
He was dismissed on 196 by Nathan Lyon. But the Australian players applauded the Pakistani skipper with an ovation, acknowledging his heroics.
With the help of vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan, Azam guided Pakistan to a crucial draw on day five of the second test at the National Stadium in Karachi.
His special knock was also applauded by some cricketing greats like Brett Lee, Sir Vivian Richards, Wasim Jaffer. Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Azam as the best all-format batsman.
After two Tests, both Pakistan and Australia stand at a 0-0 draw. The final Test on March 21 might decide the winner of the series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
