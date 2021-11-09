President Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma Shri awards. Among the awardees this year is a mechanic-turned-social worker, a fruit seller who built a school, an environmentalist and several other people for outstanding work in their field.
Environmentalist Tulsi Gowda from Karnataka received the award for Social Work. For over 60 years, Gowda has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities.
Gowda's image from the award ceremony greeting PM Modi and other leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been going viral.
Abdul Jabbar Khan received the award posthumously. Khan was known for his work to help the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy. He helped around 5,000 women in becoming self-dependent by training them for tailoring and stitching.
Javed Ahmad Tak of J&K was awarded the Padma Shri for his work to help the specially abled children. In 1997, Tak was shot at by unknown gunmen following which he remained confined to a wheelchair.
Ayodhya's Mohammad Shareef received the award for Social Work. The 83-year-old cycle mechanic is known to have performed the last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed dead bodies.
Krishnammal Jagannathan of Tamil Nadu was awarded for her social work. The nonagenarian woman travels to remote rural areas to bring social, economic and political change and propagates the philosophy of non-violence