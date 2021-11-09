Ravi Shastri Leaves As Coach After Guiding India To Test Dominance But Failing To Win ICC Tournaments
Ravi Shastri brought an end to a fruitful four-year term as coach after India beat Namibia at the T20 World Cup.
With Shastri as coach, India had a 67 per cent win rate winning 120 matches across all formats — 24 of 42 Tests, 53 of 79 ODIs and 43 of 67 T20Is.
With bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shastri developed a fearsome pace bowling attack which helped India win a Test series for the first time in Australia in 2018-19, a feat they repeated in 2020-21.
India became a force to be reckoned with in Test cricket. India were World No 1 in Test cricket for 42 months between 2016 and 2020.
Despite their dominance, India never won an ICC tournament under Shastri. They lost in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, lost in the final of the World Test Championship and failed to progress beyond the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.