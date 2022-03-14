Actor William Hurt Of 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman' Fame Dies At 71
William was an Oscar winning actor and had worked in famous films like the "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "The Big Chill," and "Broadcast News".
While the family did not reveal the cause of his death, Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.
In recent years, he played the of General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel films "The Incredible Hulk," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow."
William won the Oscar and BAFTA award for best actor for his role of a gay prisoner in South America in the 1985 movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman".
