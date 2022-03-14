Gujarat Titans Unveil Official Jersey For Upcoming TATA IPL 2022
IPL team Gujarat Titans unveiled their official jersey on Sunday for the upcoming season of TATA IPL 2022.
The franchise hosted a big jersey launch event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The team, owned by CVC Capital is one of the two new franchises introduced for the upcoming IPL season, alongside the Lucknow Supergiants.
Hardik Pandya would be the skipper of the team. The franchise unveiled its logo on February 20, in a virtual event via Metaverse.
