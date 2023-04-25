Here's Why Virat Kohli Was Fined ₹24 Lakhs For Slow Over-Rate Against Rajasthan
On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals(RR).
RCB's stand-in captain Virat Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh as this is RCB’s second offence of the season relating to minimum over-rate offences.
All the members of RCB's Playing XI, along with the impact player, have also been fined of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever amount is lower.
According to IPL's code of conduct, the minimum over rate to be achieved by the fielding team is 14.11 overs per hour.
This is so that in uninterrupted and undelayed matches, the 20th over finishes within 1 hour and 30 minutes (including time-outs) of the start of the innings (“Minimum Over Rate”).
For the first offence as captain of the bowling team in a season, the captain will be fined Rs. 12 lakhs, whereas, for the second offence in a season, the captain will be fined Rs. 24 lakhs.
