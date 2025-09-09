OpenAI Backed AI-Made Animated Film ‘Critterz,’ Set to Premiere at Cannes
OpenAI is supporting the production of Critterz, a full-length animated film created largely with AI tools, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
The film centred, about forest creatures embarking on an adventure, is led by OpenAI’s Chad Nelson, a creative specialist at OpenAI, who first made a short version with DALL·E 2.
The project is supported by production houses in London and Los Angeles and funded by Federation Studios, parent company of Vertigo. It is expected to premiere at Cannes next year.
The film follows a profit-sharing model, with about 30 people involved in production set to share earnings. The script is written by the same writer behind 'Paddington In Peru'.
OpenAI aims to show how AI can make film production faster and more affordable, planning to complete the movie in just nine months instead of the usual three years.
Chad Nelson said, “OpenAI can explain what its tools do, but it’s far more powerful to see them in action. That’s a much better case study than building a demo.”
Google Fined €2.95 Billion by EU in Ongoing Antitrust Showdown
Click here