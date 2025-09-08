Google Fined €2.95 Billion by EU in Ongoing Antitrust Showdown
The European Union has fined Google €2.95 billion (₹26,550 crore) for anti-competitive practices in its adtech business, marking the company’s fourth penalty in a decade
The case, stems from a complaint by the European Publishers Council, accusing Google of favouring its own ad services.
The EU ordered Google to end self-preferencing and submit a compliance plan within 60 days, warning of stronger remedies, including possible divestitures, if it fails.
Previous fines against Google include €4.3 billion (₹38,700 crore) in 2018, €2.42 billion (₹21,780 crore) in 2017, and €1.49 billion (₹13,410 crore) in 2019.
The fine also heightens U.S.–EU trade tensions, with Donald Trump calling the action “unfair” and threatening Section 301 retaliation.
Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president, global head of regulatory affairs, said that the decision is wrong and announced plans to appeal to argued that changes could harm European businesses.
Critics, including the European Publishers Council, argue that fines alone are insufficient and that only a breakup could curb Google’s dominance.
