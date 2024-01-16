OpenAI Addresses Election Concerns: Bans AI Tool Misuse For Impersonation And Misrepresentation
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence lab, has released a blog post aiming to alleviate concerns that its technology might interfere with elections, especially as over a third of the world is gearing up for elections this year.
Users and creators of OpenAI tools, including ChatGPT and DALL-E, are now prohibited from utilising these tools to impersonate candidates or local governments.
Additionally, the tools cannot be employed for campaigns, lobbying, discouraging voting, or misrepresenting the voting process.
The company also mentioned its efforts to enhance the clarity in identifying AI-generated images created with DALL-E. They are in the process of incorporating a "cr" icon on images to signify their AI origin.
Efforts are underway to develop methods for recognising DALL-E-generated content even after modifications have been made to the images.
The blog post also states that DALL-E is prohibited from generating images of actual individuals, including political candidates.
